Emergency crews respond to a fire above Geneva Drive in Camps Bay

SANParks’ Table Mountain National Park NCC Environmental Services, along with Camps Bay CSI and local fire services, are currently responding to a fire above Geneva Drive in Camps Bay.

Motorists and residents are advised to take precautions, as the fire has led to road closures and reduced visibility in the affected areas. CBCSI sent an alert via the Buzzer Safety App, reporting the fire and confirming its awareness of the situation. Multiple agencies, including SANParks and fire and traffic services, have been informed and are currently on the scene.

Traffic disruptions are expected near the scene of the fire, and closures are in place to allow emergency services unhindered access. CBCSI has advised motorists to steer clear of the area for the time being, as visibility has been notably reduced due to smoke. headtopics.com

Residents living in proximity to the fire are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, such as keeping windows closed to prevent smoke inhalation.Video:Fire on the Camps Bay side of Table Mountain…. Advice on Safe Driving near Veld and Forest Fires

