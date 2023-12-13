Embroidered Artwork from Hamburg Community on Display at COP28

An embroidered artwork from community members in Hamburg, Eastern Cape, is on display at COP28. Veronica Betani, one of the artists, says hotter temperatures and heavier rainfall are changing the way of life in Hamburg. The artwork is titled Umlibo, which is an isiXhosa word for a pumpkin vine and is symbolic of the importance of unity in combatting climate change."When I left home, I left a basin on the bed.

if it is raining, my bed won't be ruined," Veronica Betani, a resident from Hamburg, Eastern Cape, tells delegates at the world's most prominent climate summit, COP28. Betani is one of 43 people from the Hamburg community who spent six months completing an embroidered artwork, which is now displayed at the South African pavilion at COP28. The United Nations Climate Change Conference is underway in Dubai, UAE, from 30 November to 12 December. While the conference involves multilateral negotiations on the way forward to combat climate change so that the world can limit global temperature rise to





