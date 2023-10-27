Elon Musk wants Twitter to take on YouTube and LinkedIn

Executives at X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, said they see YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors while pursuing new business lines in video and hiring.

The duo also referenced ambitions to create a news wire service called XWire, which would rival Cision’s PR Newswire, the person said, asking not to be identified as the discussion was private. Yaccarino was hired as X’s CEO in May and joined from NBCUniversal, where she was in charge of advertising and partnerships.

He quickly fired most of the social platform’s executives and cut or sparked resignations from most of the staff. Advertisers fled the platform and have showed reluctance to come back. It’s unclear what X’s YouTube, LinkedIn and PR Newswire competitors will look like, and the executives provided scant details. headtopics.com

