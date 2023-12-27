Elon Musk: TechCentral's International Newsmaker of the Year for 2023

Despite his controversial nature, Elon Musk is chosen as TechCentral's International Newsmaker of the Year for 2023 due to his significant contributions in various fields such as space exploration, electric cars, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, and social media. Musk's clean-energy Tesla vehicles have played a crucial role in addressing the climate crisis.

Additionally, his SpaceX rockets are leading the global space travel industry, with plans to send astronauts back to the moon and eventually land on Mars. Musk's ultimate goal is to make rockets as reusable as airplanes and use his fortune to ensure the survival of humanity on Mars





