Elon Musk’s X worth less than half of what he bought it for

South Africa Headlines

Since the takeover, most of Twitter's staff was laid off or resigned. Musk renamed the company X, changed some of its content rules and lost more than half of its advertising revenue.

Restricted stock units awarded to employees value the company at $19 billion, or $45 a share, according to a person familiar with the matter. A year ago, Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion.

Elon Musk's Daddy Issues Are Being Aired All Over Twitter Now

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, is worth less than half of what Elon Musk paid for it a year ago.

International aid agencies and journalists said they were unable to communicate with staff on the ground in Gaza hampering rescue efforts

Elon Musk said that corrections to posts on X would no longer be eligible for payment as the social network comes under mounting criticism.

