Ellies Plans to Double Debt for Acquisition

Ellies plans to more than double its current debt to acquire a company worth five times its own value in the hopes of returning to profitability. The well-known South African electronic equipment manufacturer first announced its plan to buy Bundu Power in February 2023. Founded in 2005, Bundu Power specialises in alternative energy products for residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and recreational applications.

Its offerings include petrol, diesel, and gas generators in a wide range of capacities, as well as solar pumps, panels, inverters, and batteries. Ellies initially wanted to finance its Bundu Power acquisition with a rights offer — a proposal to existing shareholders to buy shares at a discount to increase their stake and help the company raise funding. Ellies said it would allow shareholders to buy 2.13 additional shares for every share they owned at a price of 7 cents. It aimed to secure R120 million with this approach.However, the share price subsequently crashed to less than the rights offer share price.Ellies planned to make a first payment of R7





mybroadband » / 🏆 11. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Financial Challenges and Debt Management in South AfricaA recent study conducted by Nedbank reveals that 42% of South Africans struggle to manage their debt, causing significant concerns about their mental health. As interest rates rise, it is crucial to reflect on financial portfolios to avoid sinking deeper into debt.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Battle Over Plans to Transform Spy Tunnels in LondonA battle is brewing over plans to turn so-called spy tunnels beneath central London into "one of the world's most unique cultural experiences", pitting a global financier against local residents.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Navigating the process of submitting building plans for approval in South AfricaUnderstanding the intricacies of submitting building plans for approval in South Africa is essential to ensure compliance with local regulations and a smooth construction process.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Chery SA Plans to Flood the Market with New ProductsChery SA has experienced significant sales growth and intends to introduce numerous new products in 2024. Despite initial scepticism towards Chinese cars, the brand has defied expectations and achieved impressive sales figures.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Fitch Keeps South Africa's Credit Rating Unchanged, Expects Less Load Shedding in 2024Fitch Ratings has maintained South Africa's credit rating at 'BB-' with a stable outlook, while expressing concerns about weak growth prospects and increasing government debt. The agency predicts that load shedding will ease in 2024, but expects government debt to reach 83.2% of GDP this year. ANC's potential loss of majority in the 2024 general election is unlikely to result in significant changes in economic policy, according to Fitch.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Amazon to Establish African Headquarters in South AfricaAmazon announces plans to build its African headquarters in Cape Town and launch an online marketplace in South Africa in 2024.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »