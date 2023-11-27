Eliud Kipchoge backs Joshua Cheptegei to break marathon world record

Joshua Cheptegei is yet to run his first marathon but two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge believes the Ugandan could become the world's fastest man over 26.2 miles. His Kenyan inspiration, Kipchoge, is now backing Cheptegei before the 27-year-old's marathon debut in Valencia on Sunday. "He is already a record holder in other fields and he has a huge chance to break a world record in the marathon," Kipchoge told BBC Sport Africa. "I am happy Joshua is trying a new venture.

I will be watching and giving my moral support as always." Cheptegei is regarded as one of the best distance runners in the world, with three 10,000m world titles and a world cross country title alongside his Olympic gold. The Kenyan says Cheptegei's "growth" has derived from the various distances he has run, but the 39-year-old has advised the Ugandan to run his own race on Sunday. "Kipchoge inspired me a lot when I was starting up my career, his legacy inspires me," Cheptegei said. "His kind words have always been able to shape me over the days and years





