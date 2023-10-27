Electrolux to cut 3,000 jobs as sales fall

Weaker demand from consumers has pushed Electrolux to cut jobs. Photo: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/FileSwedish home appliances maker Electrolux said Thursday it plans to cut some 3,000 jobs as it reported lower sales in the third quarter.

"Against the background of continued weak consumer demand and competitive pressure in the market, Electrolux Group is stepping up its cost reduction efforts to restore margins," the company said in a statement.The company reported a near eight percent drop in sales to 33.4 billion kronor ($3 billion) in the third quarter compared to the same period the previous year.In February of this year it announced it was ceasing production at one of its two plants in Hungary.

But the company was then hit with supply-chain disruptions and is now struggling to adapt to weaker demand.

