Electoral Court dismisses Labour Party's claims about online system

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Court has dismissed claims by political newcomer, the Labour Party , that the Electoral Commission 's online system is the reason it could not field all its candidates across the various elections on time.

It’s one of four political parties, and a prospective independent candidate, who on Monday had their challenges to the candidate list deadline dismissed by the Electoral Court. It says the Electoral Commission's decision not to amend the election timetable is patently rational.It says the party didn't report any complaints about the online system to the commission until 2pm on deadline day.

Electoral Court Labour Party Online System Candidate Registration Elections

