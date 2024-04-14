Elderly Woman Fatally Shot in Eastern Cape Home

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has expressed shock and condemned the killing of elderly and vulnerable women. He attended the funeral of a 70-year-old widow, who died in a hail of bullets at her Macwerheni home in Qumbu.
According to the family, the deceased, a widow of a chief, was with her 16-year-old grand daughter when the attack took place. It’s alleged the attackers kicked the front door open and broke the windows to gain entry into the house they were sleeping in. They then fired multiple shots at Groom, killing her instantly. The family is distraught and believes that her death was a hit.“My mother heard people speaking outside the house. They then called her by her name, saying MaDlamini open the door.
While releasing provincial crime statistics in February, Community Safety, MEC Xolile Nqatha, said violent crimes against women and children continue to be a major concern.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane Elderly Woman Killing Widow Gunmen Hit Targeted Attack
