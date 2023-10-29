EISH WENA: Woman gifts husband lifesize cut-out photo of him [Video]

Viral videos have never run dry on the world wide web. How amazing is it that there’s always something crazy on the internet? From people riding trolleys on the highway to failed challenge compilations – the internet seems to always amaze. Today’s viral video has captured the attention of millions viewers worldwide, earning countless shares and likes across social media.

It’s 29 October 2023 and this is EISH WENA!Need your news quickly? Watch daily News in a Minute videos from The South African YouTube page for all that you really need to know! Looking for a shortcut to The South African channel? Find all the videos here for a quick illustrative version of all the news you really need to know!while you’re at it.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Devastated Woman Destroys Wedding Ring 9 Months After Leaving Husband, TikTok Video Goes ViralA Mzansi woman marked the end of her marriage by smashing her expensive wedding ring. The TikTok video of the ruined silver diamond ring went viral. Read more ⮕

Woman Opens car door without looking and faces surprising results (Video)Caught on Camera are real life moments from armed robberies to near death experiences that will shock you and leave you terrified. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Lioness stalk and take down an impala [VIDEO]The Animal Sighting video features a wildlife video of the day. In today's video, a lioness stalk and take down an impala. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Viral Pet Video of the Day – 28 October 2023Watch this viral pet video that will leave you in 'awes' and 'lols'. Buckle up, you were not ready for this cuteness overload! PetVideo Read more ⮕

Edleen Primary School Learners Pull Heartwarming Surprise for Grieving Teacher in Viral TikTok VideoEdleen Primary school learners comforted their teacher who lost her mother. The heartwarming scene was posted on TikTok and it went viral and touched Mzansi. Read more ⮕

Clothes off: Springbok Faf de Klerk’s wild celebrations go viral [VIDEO]Springboks star Faf de Klerk removed his clothes in celebrations after South Africa won the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand. Read more ⮕