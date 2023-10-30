EHF urges homeless organisations to keep record of beneficiaries

The Ekurhuleni Homeless Forum (EHF) pleaded with organisations that look after homeless people in the region to keep a record of all their beneficiaries.

“The DSD wants us to identify the number of homeless people within the different parts of the city. Our target is to identify 4 800 homeless people so that we can prove to DSD why it’s critical for these organisations to be funded,” said Zen Teigte.

As per the census 2022 stats released recently, there were 55 719 homeless people in the country (44 512 roofless and 11 207 in shelters), with 45.6% or around 25 407 in Gauteng. “We need to identify and prove that we have more than 4 800 homeless people in Ekurhuleni. We ask the different organisations to keep an attendance register of their beneficiaries when they are on outreach programmes so we could take them to DSD,” he said.Teigte explained that municipal buildings were being made available to shelters but as per their monitoring and evaluation outcome, they were not suitable to house people, adding that the government’s allocation model wasn’t working. headtopics.com

“We’ve been working with various stakeholders to see what we can do and see if there isn’t a different model we can use to make the buildings available to organisations.”“Shelters are good but no one wants them near their homes. Communities don’t want people staying in front of their homes or businesses. They want to keep their areas clean. They want homeless people housed in shelters. We are sitting with a conundrum as there’s no space for shelters.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BoksburgNews »

Entries are open for Dis-Chem Half-MarathonBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

Adopt a petBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

Hospital promotes importance of hand hygieneBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

Make every day Garden DayBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

BFS warns businesses of new modus operandiBreaking local news in Boksburg Read more ⮕

Springboks to go on four-day trophy tour - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business,The Springboks are expected to arrive in South Africa tomorrow. Read more ⮕