Egyptians Struggle with Soaring Prices Ahead of Presidential Election

In the run-up to Egypt's Dec. 10-12 presidential election, financially strapped people queue at state-managed cooperatives trying to buy scarce rations of subsidised sugar. It is the latest sign of economic pressures that have risen sharply since early last year, leaving Egyptians grappling with soaring prices and an unresolved foreign currency crunch, and overshadowing pledges to push through delayed reforms.

Despite the economic woes, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is expected to cruise to a third term, with credible opposition movements sidelined or crushed and the Arab world's most populous country distracted by the war in neighbouring Gaza





