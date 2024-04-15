Egyptian Foreign Minister discusses Middle East situation with US Secretary of State

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday 14/4/2024 made a phone contact with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

The two top diplomats exchanged views and assessments on ways to stop the escalation, with Shoukry informing his US counterpart about the intensive contacts Egypt has been made with both the Iranian and Israeli sides to address the crisis and prevent it from spiraling out of control. He also reiterated Egypt's efforts to stop the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to mitigate the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the Palestinians in the enclave.

Egypt Foreign Minister US Secretary Of State Middle East Iranian Drone Attacks Israeli Targets Gaza Strip Crisis Regional Security Stability Escalation Crisis Management

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fall of Myanmar town to rebels sends people fleeing into Thailand - SABC NewsThailand's foreign minister said on Friday his government was preparing for an influx of refugees.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

Coptic Egyptian monks’ triple murder: 2 back in dockTwo monks facing three counts of murder are due to again appear in court on Thursday.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »

Two Egyptian suspects in court for brutal killing of coptic monks in CullinanAll three victims were found with stab wounds at the coptic monastery while a single survivor alleged that he was hit with an iron rod before fleeing the attack.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Egyptian monk, priest appear in court for murder of three fellow priestsEgyptian monk, priest appear in court for murder of three fellow priests

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Egyptian Air Force Continues Airdropping Humanitarian Aid Into GazaThe Egyptian Air Force (EAF) has continued conducting airdrops of tons of humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, into the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Egyptian Coach Appeals for Rule Change in African FootballEgyptian coach Tamer Mostafa has appealed to CAF to abolish the away goals rule in African football, following UEFA's decision to do so. Mostafa believes that removing this rule will encourage teams to play more offensive football.

Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »