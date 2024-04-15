Egyptian Foreign Minister discusses Middle East situation with US Secretary of State

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday 14/4/2024 made a phone contact with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.
The two top diplomats exchanged views and assessments on ways to stop the escalation, with Shoukry informing his US counterpart about the intensive contacts Egypt has been made with both the Iranian and Israeli sides to address the crisis and prevent it from spiraling out of control. He also reiterated Egypt's efforts to stop the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to mitigate the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the Palestinians in the enclave.
Egyptian Air Force Continues Airdropping Humanitarian Aid Into GazaThe Egyptian Air Force (EAF) has continued conducting airdrops of tons of humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, into the northern part of the Gaza Strip.
