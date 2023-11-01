Egypt opens Gaza border crossing to evacuate injured and foreigners

The lists of those allowed to cross will be agreed between Egypt and Israel, with embassies from the relevant countries being informed in advance to ensure they can prepare to receive their citizens, according to the officials.UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said British consular officials were ready to assist the estimated 200 Britons as soon as they were able to leave.

Gaza's health ministry says more than 8,700 people have been killed in the territory since then, while the UN says supplies of food, water, fuel and medicine are dangerously low because of a siege imposed by Israel.

The BBC's Rushdi Abu Alouf, who is at the crossing, was told by Palestinian passport control officers that 88 patients requiring advanced medical treatment were expected to be transferred to Egypt."Hospitals in the Gaza Strip are treating large numbers of injured people while suffering from a lack of medical supplies. Therefore cannot operate on such cases," Nassem Hasan, a medic working with Gaza's health ministry, told Reuters news agency.

Most of the patients will be taken to a field hospital built by Egyptian authorities in Sheikh Zuweid, 15km (9 miles) from Rafah. Others will go to permanent hospitals in the nearby town of El-Arish or the city of Ismailia.welcomed Egypt's decision to accept medical evacuationsBut he warned: "Attention must not be diverted from the far greater needs of thousands of patients in Gaza, many of them extremely fragile who cannot be moved.

