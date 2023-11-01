Egypt: Dozens of Peaceful Protesters Detained

The arrests stemmed from nationwide protests, some spontaneous and others coordinated, expressing pro-Palestinian solidarity over the hostilities in Gaza, as well as a protest in North Sinai related to the right to land, a gathering in connection to the presidential vote scheduled for December, and a teachers' protest objecting to job disqualification policies., senior Middle East and North Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch.
In one recent protest on October 27, following Friday prayers at al-Azhar Mosque, security forces cordoned off pro-Palestine protests and prevented other people from joining, based on. The police ordered protesters to disperse after the prayers, after which they and other men in civilian clothes attacked those who stayed or chanted with sticks and batons, arresting some..
Security agencies also arrested several activists they believed were connected to the protests at their homes. A family member of a 23-year-old man who took part in the October 20 Tahrir Square protest said that officials arrested him without a warrant at his home on October 21 and held him incommunicado until October 28, when they brought him before a prosecutor. The authorities denied knowledge of his whereabouts when lawyers inquired about him in nearby police stations.
As of October 30, the ECRF said that authorities had brought 52 detainees connected to protests before prosecutors, while releasing 14 others without charge after up to three days in detention. The whereabouts of six of these detainees remained unknown, but they are likely being held incommunicado, ECRF director Mohamed Lotfy told Human Rights Watch.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »
Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »