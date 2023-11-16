EFF Takes Fight for Fair Disciplinary Procedures to Court

EFF charged with contempt of parliament laws for their actions during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address in February will be taking their fight for fair disciplinary procedures to the Western Cape high court.





mailandguardian » / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa Rejects Busi Mkhwebane’s Suggestion That Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Join the EFFfornmer public prosecutor and the new Economic Freedom Fighter member Busi Mkhwebane suggested that Jacob Zuma should join the EFF. SA rejected her advice.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 48. / 20,16 Read more »

Prince Simakade Zulu vs President Cyril RamaphosaOn 17 October 2023, Prince Simakade Zulu challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of Misuzulu as the king of the Zulu nation at the Pretoria High Court.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 27. / 23,4375 Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa Says ANC Government Is Fighting Corruption, SA's Not Buying ItCyril Ramaphosa's pledge to combat corruption in the ANC-led government has South Africans questioning his promises, citing the Phala Phala saga.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 48. / 20,16 Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for peace between Israel and PalestineRamaphosa says the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the devastating events unfolding in Israel and Palestine have left many saddened.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 23. / 26,25 Read more »

Help President Cyril Ramaphosa fight load-shedding in EskommandoEskommando is one of several fun little load-shedding-themed games created by local developers.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 8. / 66,528 Read more »

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tomorrow after Springbok victoryRamaphosa previously indicated he may call a public holiday if the national side won the tournament.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 74,62 Read more »