EFF Slams Finance Minister Godongwana's 'Irrational' Budget Cuts in MTBPS

"The majority of municipalities in South Africa, including metropolitan municipalities that are capable of collecting revenue, are in financial stress. These cuts are aimed at conditional grants for upgrading informal settlements, improving public transport, and other essential infrastructure."Our people are still using bucket toilets, children are still learning under trees, and many of our people are still living in spaceless informal settlements without clean and drinkable water.

"With a worker's overall that is dry cleaned? Never ever touched grease? Haikona! Marx and God cannot exist."who failed to their job decisively. More than 400 members faced consequences for failing to make transport arrangements to the EFF's 10th birthday celebration at FNB stadium.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRIEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CITY_PRESS: Mixed reactions to Godongwana's MTBPS as opposition parties slam government's lack of ideasMTBPS | Mixed reactions to Godongwana's MTBPS as opposition parties slam government's lack of ideas

Source: City_Press | Read more »

THECITIZEN_NEWS: LIVE UPDATES: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers mini budget speechFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

NEWS24: MTBPS: R56.8 billion budget shortfall expected as government finances go from bad to worseMTBPS: R56.8 billion budget shortfall expected as government finances go from bad to worse

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Austerity TIME: Worsening budget deficit confirmed in MTBPSTime to hunker down and prepare for budget cuts, as worsening budget deficit is confirmed by Finance Minister's MTBPS.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Good news about SA’s electricity crisisMTBPS expects various measures to sharply curtail power cuts in the medium term.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

NEWS24: MTBPS: Plans for an overhaul as SOEs continue to drag SA further into junk statusMTBPS: Plans for an overhaul as SOEs continue to drag SA further into junk status

Source: News24 | Read more »