Known for his red beret and red rage, the EFF leader loves a stage. Give him a podium, give him a mic, and who knows where next disaster will strike. Filling his fire pool, yearning for his Umshini Wami yesteryears. But the joy-sucking Commissar takes the cake. Storming the stage at the Sona, wyd kant. Sadly we saw it for what it was: an attention-seeking joke. Yet, how embarrassing, when none joined his chorus. He predicted a grid collapse, a story untold.

Part of a scandal, a corruption case vast. Malema confirmed a decision, under the spotlight. Yet he, in his glory, on a podium raised. But to the onlookers, it was a cringe-worthy scene. But the grinchiest moment, oh, it takes the cake. Claiming they stood for supremacy, white and stark. A tin-pot tyrant, with a grinch-like appeal. In a world needing unity, he made a divisive choice. A character, complex, in South Africa’s vast play. By Heretic, with a little help from an AI bot who says she’s resigning from rhyme after this foray into human madness of the South African kind





