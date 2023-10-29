Edgar Lungu: Ex-Zambia president makes political comeback

The weekly jogs by ex-President Edgar Lungu, seen here in September, had been attracting a lot of attentionTo the full-throated cheers of his supporters, Zambia's former President Edgar Lungu has announced that he is making a political comeback.After six years in office he left the country heavily in debt and with a precarious economy.

Since Mr Lungu lost power two years ago, there has been a wrangle within the PF over who should lead the party that has ended up in court. The entrance of Mr Lungu could well heighten tensions and prolong the legal battle, as there is currently another person, Miles Sampa, who claims to have been elected as PF president at a recent meeting.

Mr Lungu "enjoys a constitutional and democratic right to be able to participate in the political sphere of our country and if he so wishes he is welcome back in the political arena", Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa told Zambian public broadcaster ZNBC. headtopics.com

Mr Hichilema argues that he inherited a country in deep economic trouble in which the all-important mining sector was struggling. The government was also criticised this week for a "growing intolerance for dissent" by 13 leading civil society organisations. In a joint statement, they said there was a "shrinking space for freedom of expression and assembly in the country".

