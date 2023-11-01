Economic growth to weaken to 0.8% in 2023

The finance department presented a bleaker economic picture for South Africa when it tabled the 2023 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The department’s forecast represents a slight downward revision on the 0.9% growth which was forecast at the beginning of the year in the 2023 Budget Review. While coming in higher than the 0.

However, Treasury noted that it expects the economic environment to improve over the next three years, forecasting real GDP growth to pick up to 1% in 2024, 1.6% in 2024 and peak at 1.8% in 2026.Treasury projects the budget deficit to reach 4.9% of GDP in 2023/23 and later narrow to 3.6% by 2026/27.

According to the ministry, gross loan debt is expected to peak at 77.7% of GDP in 2025/26, higher than the 73.6% Treasury forecasted for that same year during the 2023 Budget Review. The county’s fiscal outlook has been hampered by the underperformance of corporate tax collections – as the country comes off the high of the commodities boom of previous years – and the weakening of the revenue outlook.

At the same time, the public purse has been burdened by elevated borrowing costs, with Treasury noting that over 20% of main budget revenue is now being dedicated to servicing debt. Treasury expects debt-servicing costs to reach R385.9 billion in 2024/25 and R455.9 billion in 2026/27, as a result. Over the MTEF government projects it will have R1.3 trillion in interest costs on its hands. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW “Our challenge is that rising debt services costs are crowding out important social spending, and our economy has not grown fast enough to support increasing expenditure or our current debt levels,” Enoch Godongwana said in the statement.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Ethiopia Set to Host the 2023 African Economic ConferencePress Release - The stage is now set for the 2023 African Economic Conference, jointly organized by the African Development Bank, the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: IATF 2023, Cairo, Egypt, From 9 to 15 November 2023Press Release - WHAT: The Intra-African Trade Fair

Source: allafrica | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Game and Makro launch early Black Friday 2023 dealsMassmart’s Game, Makro and Builders have launched early Black Friday deals as part of their annual month-long sales.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Medium Term Budget 2023 - Cut Spending, South Africa WarnedSouth Africa is anxiously awaiting the medium term budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has warned that the government needs to trim the Budget and cut down on the bloated civil service - a proposal not favourably received by the government or trade unions.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Makro and Game reveal first Black Friday 2023 dealsMassmart has so much confidence in its deals, that it is encouraging shoppers to compare its offers using price comparison tools.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

THESANEWS: Final World Rankings 2023: Springboks extend gap at top, NZ drop!The Springboks have extended their gap at the top of the World Rankings with a staggering points total to boot. In contrast, New Zealand have dropped.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »