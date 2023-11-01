Economic growth to weaken to 0.8% in 2023

The finance department presented a bleaker economic picture for South Africa when it tabled the 2023 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The department’s forecast represents a slight downward revision on the 0.9% growth which was forecast at the beginning of the year in the 2023 Budget Review. While coming in higher than the 0.
However, Treasury noted that it expects the economic environment to improve over the next three years, forecasting real GDP growth to pick up to 1% in 2024, 1.6% in 2024 and peak at 1.8% in 2026.Treasury projects the budget deficit to reach 4.9% of GDP in 2023/23 and later narrow to 3.6% by 2026/27.
According to the ministry, gross loan debt is expected to peak at 77.7% of GDP in 2025/26, higher than the 73.6% Treasury forecasted for that same year during the 2023 Budget Review. The county’s fiscal outlook has been hampered by the underperformance of corporate tax collections – as the country comes off the high of the commodities boom of previous years – and the weakening of the revenue outlook.
At the same time, the public purse has been burdened by elevated borrowing costs, with Treasury noting that over 20% of main budget revenue is now being dedicated to servicing debt. Treasury expects debt-servicing costs to reach R385.9 billion in 2024/25 and R455.9 billion in 2026/27, as a result. Over the MTEF government projects it will have R1.3 trillion in interest costs on its hands. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW “Our challenge is that rising debt services costs are crowding out important social spending, and our economy has not grown fast enough to support increasing expenditure or our current debt levels,” Enoch Godongwana said in the statement.
