Economic Activity in South Africa Levels Off in Final Months of 2023

After a stronger than expected first half of the year, economic activity measured in the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (Beti) levelled off in the final months of 2023. The November index reading reflected another disappointing month, moderating to the same level as a year ago. More on that now from economist, Elize Kruger.

Elize, given the readings and the contraction in real GDP in Q3, how likely is it then that we’re heading towards a technical recession, ELIZE KRUGER: Jeremy, it’s not impossible that we might see a second quarterly decline. The Beti index is indeed signalling that the economy is under pressure, and we’ve had now five consecutive monthly drops in the Beti index and over time, the Beti has had a good correlation with GDP growth. However, a sector like the agricultural sector could perhaps bounce bac





