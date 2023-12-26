EcoFlow Introduces Portable Fridge with Integrated Ice Maker in South Africa

EcoFlow entered the SA market officially this year with a range of portable power stations. In 2023, its next-generation Delta and River series were brought to SA to provide load shedding solutions. What makes EcoFlow stand out from competitors is a faster recharge time on its new models. The 2, which sold over 1 million units in South Africa according to EcoFlow SA, can recharge its 1kWh battery in a mere 80 minutes.

This makes it a more attractive solution for load shedding stages 4 and upwards. And this week, the company released its portable fridge, freezer, in South Africa, which it refers to as the ‘industry’s first integrated ice maker’. It is a 38L fridge/freezer that promises with dual zones and dual controls with a divider; and an ice maker on top. My review unit came with a plug-in battery. This allows for a maximum of up to 40 hours in fridge mode or 19 hours as a freezer. There’s also an energy-saving Eco mode. The Glacier has a party trick up its sleeve – it makes 18 ice cubes in 12 minutes from its 120W compressor





