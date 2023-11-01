EcoFlow Black Friday deals are here - get up to 47% off

The Delta 2 is a testament to cutting-edge power innovation, with the ability to expand its capacity from 1-3kWh, to fully recharge in just 80 minutes, and deliver an impressive 1800W of rated power output. This performance can be elevated to a staggering 2 400W with X-Boost, seamlessly powering up to 90% of household appliances, including microwaves, coffee machines, kettles and hairdryers., EcoFlow’s versatile portable power station.

With a substantial 512Wh battery capacity and a recharge time of as little as one hour, the River 2 Max offers substantial power reserves. Boasting a 500W rated power output, expandable to 1 000W with X-Boost, this unit efficiently caters to basic household and outdoor appliance needs, from powering TVs and game consoles to refrigerators., another member of EcoFlow’s product lineup, is equally appealing with a generous 43% price reduction.

Compact yet powerful, the River 2 features a high-capacity 256Wh battery and a rapid charging time of just one hour. With a 300W rated power output, expandable to 600W with X-Boost, River 2 is perfect for essential electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, Wi-Fi routers, cameras and even televisions.Both the Delta 2 and River 2 series offer peace of mind, with their impressive battery life of 3 000 cycles, guaranteeing a decade of reliable power.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TECHCENTRAL »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MYBROADBAND: Get up to 47% off the best EcoFlow power stations this Black FridayGet prepared for load shedding! EcoFlow is offering historic Black Friday savings on its DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series portable power stations.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Get up to 47% off the best EcoFlow power stations this Black FridayGet prepared for load shedding! EcoFlow is offering historic Black Friday savings on its DELTA 2 and RIVER 2 series portable power stations.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

HTXTAFRİCA: EcoFlow Black Friday: Save tens of thousands this NovemberWith up to 40 percent off on Portable Power Stations, Solar Panels, bundles and more, EcoFlow is offering historically low prices.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Mpumalanga Man Given 47 Years for Killing Aunt He Accused of Witchcraft, SA Relieved: “Rot Away”A man from Mpumalanga has been given 47 years imprisonment after killing his aunt, whom he accused of bewitching her. Netizens were relieved that he was imprisoned.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

HTXTAFRİCA: Makro, Game, and Builders have Black Friday deals planned throughout NovemberWith new Black Friday deals kicking off each week, November is set to be a big month at the retailers owned by Massmart.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: The best banks to use this Black FridayBlack Friday 2023 is fast approaching, and South African banks are gearing up to handle the huge rise in transaction volumes.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »