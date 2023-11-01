EcoFlow Black Friday deals are here - get up to 47% off

The Delta 2 is a testament to cutting-edge power innovation, with the ability to expand its capacity from 1-3kWh, to fully recharge in just 80 minutes, and deliver an impressive 1800W of rated power output. This performance can be elevated to a staggering 2 400W with X-Boost, seamlessly powering up to 90% of household appliances, including microwaves, coffee machines, kettles and hairdryers., EcoFlow’s versatile portable power station.
With a substantial 512Wh battery capacity and a recharge time of as little as one hour, the River 2 Max offers substantial power reserves. Boasting a 500W rated power output, expandable to 1 000W with X-Boost, this unit efficiently caters to basic household and outdoor appliance needs, from powering TVs and game consoles to refrigerators., another member of EcoFlow’s product lineup, is equally appealing with a generous 43% price reduction.
Compact yet powerful, the River 2 features a high-capacity 256Wh battery and a rapid charging time of just one hour. With a 300W rated power output, expandable to 600W with X-Boost, River 2 is perfect for essential electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, Wi-Fi routers, cameras and even televisions.Both the Delta 2 and River 2 series offer peace of mind, with their impressive battery life of 3 000 cycles, guaranteeing a decade of reliable power.
