Ecobank Rwanda Reports 240% Increase in Net Profit

Ecobank Rwanda recorded a net profit of Rwf7.6 billion in 2023, a 240% increase from the previous year. The bank attributed this growth to its efforts in building scale across digital channels and platforms, as well as active client acquisition and superior merchant solutions. Investments in infrastructure and systems have supported the bank's digitalization agenda, with most transactions being conducted through digital channels . The bank also saw a revenue growth of Rwf25.

9 billion, driven by improved economic activities

