Eben Etzebeth joins Springbok fans singing iGwijo in Paris [watch]

South Africa’s beloved radio presenter Anele Mdoda had social media buzzing after sharing an awesome post on X (the social media platform formally known as Twitter) – the 94.7 radio personality posted a video ofseen interacting with several South Africans singing a Gwinjo hymn in Paris as seen in her post on Thursday, 26 October.The Springboks are playing against New Zealand in the final Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament on Saturday, 28 October in France.

Etzebeth couldn’t help but join the crowd of rugby fans dressed in their Springbok green and gold jerseys as they showcased the South African spirit in the international country. The rugby star then decided to make his fans thoroughly happy by capturing the moment by taking a few snaps with them.

The South Africans in France are what the Mexicans were in 2010 when Phillip was here. We are a vibe qha!!!!"I'm sure French people were traumatised by us since day 1 of RWC," @PulanimiltonM replied.

Image post 1994 we built this country with these principles of united stronger 💪 together vibe. Had all the apartheid pioneers truly apologized like some who've truly apologized this country would be far. Native South Africans are very forgiving people in the earth we love folks

