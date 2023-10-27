Eastern Cape weather forecast: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Eastern Cape weather forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated showersThe Eastern Cape will experience clear conditions in some parts of the province on Sunday, 16 July, according to the latest weather forecast Read more ⮕

Northern Cape weather forecast: Partly cloudy to clear skiesThe Northern Cape will experience a cold day with rain throughout the province on Friday, 16 June, according to the latest weather forecast. Read more ⮕

Will Eastern Cape health reforms survive the change in leadership?The Eastern Cape health department has for years made headlines for the wrong reasons. A few weeks before her recent removal as head of the department, Dr Rolene Wagner made the case that the situation is being turned around. Read more ⮕

Eastern Cape communities live in fear of criminals terrorising schools and killing staffEastern Cape communities live in fear of criminals terrorising schools and killing staff Read more ⮕

- What a Single Rural Eastern Cape Municipality Needs to Provide Water to ResidentsAnalysis - Protesters from communities across the Eastern Cape have promised 'harsher action' if their objections about the lack of water services, poor quality of water and high water bills are ignored. Read more ⮕

Junior IT Technician - Eastern Cape GqeberaIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕