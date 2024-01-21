Eastern Cape's 2023 Grade 12 Learners Achieve Record Matric Pass Rate

Against all odds, Eastern Cape’s 2023 grade 12 learners have improved their matric pass rate to an unheard of 81.4%, from 77.3% in 2022. This big and beautiful improvement is the outcome of a concerted joint effort by parents and guardians, teachers, learners, the government, communities and a number of private organisations, which joined forces to boost the performance of our matriculants
