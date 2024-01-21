HEAD TOPICS

Eastern Cape's 2023 Grade 12 Learners Achieve Record Matric Pass Rate

Eastern Cape's grade 12 learners in 2023 have achieved an unprecedented matric pass rate of 81.4%, surpassing the previous year's rate of 77.3%. This remarkable improvement is the result of a collaborative effort by various stakeholders.

Against all odds, Eastern Cape’s 2023 grade 12 learners have improved their matric pass rate to an unheard of 81.4%, from 77.3% in 2022. This big and beautiful improvement is the outcome of a concerted joint effort by parents and guardians, teachers, learners, the government, communities and a number of private organisations, which joined forces to boost the performance of our matriculants

