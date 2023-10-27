Eastern Cape pupils admitted to health facilities with food poisoning symptoms rise to 143

The number of Eastern Cape pupils admitted to health facilities with food poisoning symptoms, allegedly after eating expired snacks from a local spaza shop, has risen to 143.

On Thursday, 120 pupils from two schools in Komani were rushed to Frontier Hospital and a local clinic. They complained of abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, itchiness, high temperature, and shortness of breath.

