HEAD TOPICS

Eastern Cape pupils admitted to health facilities with food poisoning symptoms rise to 143

 / Source: News24

Eastern Cape pupils admitted to health facilities with food poisoning symptoms rise to 143

Source

News24

The number of Eastern Cape pupils admitted to health facilities with food poisoning symptoms, allegedly after eating expired snacks from a local spaza shop, has risen to 143.

On Thursday, 120 pupils from two schools in Komani were rushed to Frontier Hospital and a local clinic. They complained of abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, itchiness, high temperature, and shortness of breath.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

South Africa Headlines

Read more:News24 »

Eastern Cape weather forecast: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowersThe Eastern Cape will experience clear conditions in some parts of the province on Sunday, 16 July, according to the latest weather forecast Read more ⮕

120 Eastern Cape pupils complain of food-poisoning symptoms after eating snacks bought from hawker120 Eastern Cape pupils complain of food-poisoning symptoms after eating snacks bought from hawker Read more ⮕

Over 120 Eastern Cape pupils hospitalised after alleged food poisoningThe Eastern Cape health department said the pupils, aged 8 to 19, presented with stomach ache, vomiting and itchiness Read more ⮕

Eastern Cape weather forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated showersThe Eastern Cape will experience clear conditions in some parts of the province on Sunday, 16 July, according to the latest weather forecast Read more ⮕

Will Eastern Cape health reforms survive the change in leadership?The Eastern Cape health department has for years made headlines for the wrong reasons. A few weeks before her recent removal as head of the department, Dr Rolene Wagner made the case that the situation is being turned around. Read more ⮕

IT Technician at GIBB - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕