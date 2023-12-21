Eastern Cape Municipality Spends on Luxury Items Instead of Service Delivery

One of the Eastern Cape’s district municipalities – flagged by the Public Protector for failing in service delivery and tasked with helping seven local municipalities with emergency services and roads – has instead spent hundreds of thousands of rands on overseas travel, catering, garden tools, umbrellas, beanies and dustbins.

A R1-million bill for the mayor and his committee members for overseas travel, branded clothing and umbrellas, lavish catering, gardening tools and expensive dustbins are some of the expenses at the Sarah Baartman District Municipality that have been flagged in recent financial reports. The municipality, a part of the province with truly appalling roads, has also returned a crucial roads grant to Treasury after failing to spend the money. Some of South Africa’s most popular beach towns, Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay, Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea fall under this municipality, as do inland towns like Graaff-Reinet and Somerset East. The Sarah Baartman District Municipality is the largest in the Eastern Cap





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Calls for Removal of North West Municipality MayorThe newly elected leadership of SA National Civics Organisation (Sanco) in North West is calling for the removal of Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality mayor Khumalo Molefe, accusing him of advancing his own agenda and neglecting the community.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Durban Municipality Accused of Concealing Poor Water Quality Test ResultsThe eThekwini Municipality in Durban has been accused of concealing poor water quality test results. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had promised transparency by publishing all test results, but a recent set of very poor results were deliberately withheld by the City's communication team.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Ceasefire in Eastern DRC Allows Rebels to Withdraw from Strategic CityA ceasefire in eastern DRC is set to last for 72 hours, allowing rebels to withdraw from the strategic city of Mushaki. The DRC's information minister urged candidates to speak against violence during their campaigns.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Displacement camps highlight insecurity in eastern DRC ahead of electionsThe squalid displacement camps near the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) stand as a testament to the government’s struggle to solve insecurity, a key issue ahead of elections later this month.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Families in Cape Town's Redhill settlement fear homelessness as shacks are demolishedFamilies living in shacks in the Redhill informal settlement near Scarborough in Cape Town are being moved to new housing in Dido Valley, above Simon’s Town. But as the shacks are demolished, backyarders and tenants who have been living there fear they will be left homeless.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

DA Speaker Silences Discussion on Gaza Genocide in Western Cape LegislatureDemocratic Alliance (DA) Speaker Daylin Mitchell has chosen to silence discussions on the ongoing Gaza genocide within the Western Cape Legislature, disregarding democratic values and international human rights concerns.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »