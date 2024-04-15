Eastern Cape Government Removes Students from Traffic Officer Training Program for Criminal Records

The Eastern Cape transport department has kicked out 7 traffic officer cadets for having criminal records . Picture: Gallo Images/You
Nqata said: “Seven students were withdrawn due to previous convictions during February 2024. One student was dismissed from college during March 2024 for misrepresentation – submission of fake matric certificate.” Nqatha revealed that due to the large number of applications received, the selection process was done in three phases.The selection panel also conducted medical testing and criminal record checking.
Eastern Cape Government Students Traffic Officer Training Program Criminal Records South Africa Law Enforcement
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »