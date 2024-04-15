Eastern Cape Government Removes Students from Traffic Officer Training Program for Criminal Records

The Eastern Cape transport department has kicked out 7 traffic officer cadets for having criminal records . Picture: Gallo Images/You

Nqata said: “Seven students were withdrawn due to previous convictions during February 2024. One student was dismissed from college during March 2024 for misrepresentation – submission of fake matric certificate.” Nqatha revealed that due to the large number of applications received, the selection process was done in three phases.The selection panel also conducted medical testing and criminal record checking.

Eastern Cape Government Students Traffic Officer Training Program Criminal Records South Africa Law Enforcement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women consider Western Cape, Gauteng, and Eastern Cape to be least safeWomen consider Western Cape, Gauteng, and Eastern Cape to be least safe - survey

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Cape Town at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Cape Town at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.

Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Tafelberg property saga: SCA upholds appeal by Western Cape government, City of Cape TownTafelberg property saga: SCA upholds appeal by Western Cape government, City of Cape Town

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Cape of storms: Western Cape government says the focus is on protecting human livesCape of storms: Western Cape government says the focus is on protecting human lives

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Government working to attract more investors to E Cape: Ramaphosa - SABC NewsANC president says the government is working hard to attract more investors to the Eastern Cape.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »