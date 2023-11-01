East Africa: Too Much, Too Fast? Somalia Joins the East African Community

With the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) joining in March last year, both memberships represent the EAC's expansion across East Africa and the Great Lakes Region. The EAC also envisages Ethiopia and Djibouti becoming members. This potential growth could increase the bloc's population to over 800 million - an immense boost to the EAC's internal market.
Although there are many benefits to joining the EAC, the depth of Somalia's security problems raises critical questions about the bloc's readiness and capacity to ensure peace, security and regional stability. Article 3 of the EAC Treaty stipulates thefor admitting new countries. They must adhere to principles of good governance, democracy, the rule of law, human rights and social justice.
Another question is whether the EAC can help manage Somalia's security challenges and maintain regional stability. With the planned withdrawal of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and a reinvigorated counter-insurgency by the Somali National Army and clan militia, to the DRC just a few months after the Great Lakes country joined the bloc.
It is crucial for the EAC to adopt measures that ensure East Africa optimises the benefits of Somalia's entry. Potential problems must be addressed with foresight once the December EAC summit approves the newest member's entry.
