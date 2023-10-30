East Africa: Kenya's Cargo Battle Plan - Keeping Tanzania at Bay

Kenya initiated a series of measures to revitalize its cargo business at its ports, challenged by competition from the port of Dar es Salaam, reports

Kenya is reportedly scrapping destination charges, offering importers from the landlocked East African Community partners who use the Port of Mombasa potential savings of up to U.S.$1,200 per 40-feet container.

As a result, private clearing agencies will lose profitable contracts, and more than 20 million metric tonnes of cargo will be affected. Roy Mwanthi, Chairman of Kifwa, said that in 2022, 51 percent of the 33.9 million metric tonnes of cargo handled at the Port of Mombasa belonged to the government. The consolidation of government cargo will have significant implications, especially for delivering project materials to remote areas, as the government lacks the capacity to efficiently handle such large cargo volumes. headtopics.com

The move comes in response to the negative impact of charges imposed by shipping lines at the Mombasa port without approval from the Kenya Maritime Authority. These charges were driving away users and causing a decline in cargo throughput.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Kenya: New Tax Frustrates Kenya's Digital Content CreatorsDigital content creators and influencers will now have to pay 15% of their earnings in tax in Kenya. But many are frustrated over the new legislation, calling it exploitative and a blow to their creativity. Read more ⮕

Kenya: USAID Program Bolsters Kenya's Prosperity in the Avocado MarketOver the past six years, Kenya's ambition to become a global leader in high-quality avocado production and export has gained significant momentum, thanks to the Kenya Crops and Dairy Markets Systems (KCDMS) program. Read more ⮕

Africa: Kenya to Lift Visa Requirements for All AfricansKenyan President William Ruto said on Saturday that Kenya will lift visa requirements for all Africans by the end of 2023 with the aim of boosting trade with African countries. Read more ⮕

Africa unlikely to follow East Asia's manufacturing growth path -studyAfrican countries are less likely to follow East Asia's development model of expanding manufacturing to pull people out of poverty, according to a study that shows a declining share of factory jobs for most countries by mid-century. Read more ⮕

Africa: What Is the African Football League - Africa's New Elite Club Competition?The inaugural African Football League (AFL) kicked off last week, representing the most ambitious attempt yet by CAF to transform and modernize club football across the continent. Read more ⮕

Africa: Kigali to Host Africa's Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in NovemberThe City of Kigali will, from November 23 to 24, witness the celebration of top entrepreneurs competing in real-time for the 2023 Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) prize competition, and their share of $1.5 million in unrestricted grant funding. Read more ⮕