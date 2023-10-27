Eagles Stay 40th Despite First Friendly Match Victory in Five Years

. This came after the Eagles won a friendly match for the first time in almost five years after defeating Mozambique 3-2 on 16 October in Portugal.

According to FIFA's official website, Argentina retains its position as the top footballing nation globally, with France and Brazil following closely behind. There were"No fewer than 165 international matches contested earlier this month, with FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers, encounters in the preliminary rounds of continental competitions, and Concacaf Nations League clashes among the highlights.

"These fixtures certainly made a mark, including on the latest edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking." The reason for the non-movement of the Eagles could be that the CAF 2028 FIFA World Cup qualifiers don't kick off until November, when wins would count for more on the ranking table. headtopics.com

The report also added the rise of Venezuela into the top 50 footballing nations in the world, aided by a draw away in Brazil during the "The sole CONMEBOL country never to have reached the FIFA World Cup, Venezuela (49th, up 4), currently sit fourth in the qualifiers for the 2026 edition.

"La Vinotinto have returned to the world's top 50 on the back of their continental form, taking the place of Cote d'Ivoire (52nd, down 2). Things are looking even rosier for Wales (28th, up 5) and Turkey (38th, up 4). It is a similarly uplifting story for Belarus (100th, up 5), who are back inside the top 100, and Slovenia (54th, up 5)." headtopics.com

The Eagles return to competitive action on 16 November against Lesotho, followed by an away trip to Zimbabwe on 19 November.). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material,, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Rand Water assures Gauteng residents there is enough water, despite debts and supply woesRand Water assures Gauteng residents there is enough water, despite debts and supply woes Read more ⮕

HEATWAVE: Residents advised to stay out of the sun and hydrateShorts and slops or an umbrella? Here's what the weather holds for every province in South Africa on Wednesday, 25 October 2023. Read more ⮕

Africa Presses for UN Tax Plan Despite EU ResistanceThe United Nations is on the cusp of negotiating an international tax convention to tackle inequality and tax abuse, but transparency advocates say some wealthy countries are 'dragging their feet.' Read more ⮕

Chiefs star can’t dwell on the past despite coaching changesKaizer Chiefs star refuses to dwell on the past as the club made changes and axed Molefi Ntseki ahead of a crucial match this weekend. Read more ⮕

Clicks eyes expansion despite difficult timesLoad shedding and insurance cost increases have eaten into Clicks’ bottom line. Read more ⮕

RFU ‘fully supports’ Curry despite Bongi Mbonambi being clearedThe Rugby Football Union released a statement regarding Tom Curry's racial slur allegation. This follows Bongi Mbonambi having been cleared. Read more ⮕