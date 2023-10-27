Dyantyi to make Sharks comeback

Aphiwe Dyantyi is set to make his return to the field after being named in the Sharks’ matchday squad for the Vodacom URC clash with Leinster in Dublin.
Dyantyi, who signed for the Sharks after completing his four-year doping ban, has been named on the bench for the second-round match at the RDS Arena.Joining Dyantyi in potentially making his Sharks debut is veteran scrumhalf Francois Hougaard, who has also been named on the bench.
There are five changes to the starting lineup, two of those in the backline as Springboks Aphelele Fassie and Rohan Janse van Rensburg are promoted after playing as substitutes in the Sharks' opening-round loss to Munster in Limerick.
In the pack, Hanro Jacobs comes in for Coenie Oosthuizen at tighthead prop, Corne Rahl replaces the injured Reniel Hugo and Vincent Tshituka takes over from George Cronje in the back row.– 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Francois Venter (c), 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Marnus Potgieter, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 James Venter, 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 Corne Rahl, 3 Haro Jacobs, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.
Subs: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Khwezi Mona, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 George Cronje, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Aphiwe Dyantyi.