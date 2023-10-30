Durban rates revolt: Ratepayers to appeal after losing bid to prevent City from cutting services

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said a recent court ruling against a rates boycott validated their stance that ratepayers' associations can't take the law into their own hands.The Durban ratepayers group that withheld money from the eThekwini Metro as a form of protest, lost a court bid to prevent the City from disconnecting the services of its members.

