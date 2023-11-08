Durban Municipality Accused of Concealing Poor Water Quality Test Results

The eThekwini Municipality in Durban has been accused of concealing poor water quality test results. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had promised transparency by publishing all test results, but a recent set of very poor results were deliberately withheld by the City's communication team.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
REMINDER: eThekwini Municipality closes all Durban beachesThe eThekwini Municipality has closed all its beaches effective immediately as they are unsafe for the public to use.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
WATCH: eThekwini Municipality closes Durban beaches [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of The eThekwini Municipality has closed all its Durban beaches effective immediately.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
eThekwini Municipality reopens Durban beachesThe eThekwini Municipality closed all Durban beaches with immediate effect after they were deemed unsafe for public to use.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
eThekwini municipality hails court ruling on rate boycott services - SABC NewsThe eThekwini municipality has welcomed the ruling by the Durban High Court.
Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »
PICS: Durban Tourism gives Gauteng a taste of a sizzling summer holiday in DurbanDurban Tourism has launched the Durban Sizzling Summer Campaign to promote Durban as a tourist destination for the festive season
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »
EThekwini residents await water relief amid reservoir progressEThekwini Municipality, in collaboration with Umngeni-uThukela Water, has made progress in addressing water shortage crisis.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »