Duduzile Zuma Remains on Party's List of Candidates

Duduzile Zuma, the ex-president's daughter, is, after last week's turmoil, the only member of the Zuma family still on a party's list of candidates. She is 18th on the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party's list of candidates for the National Assembly. Her twin brother, Duduzane's All Game Changers party was originally on the Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC) list of candidates for the national elections when it was published for inspection on Tuesday, but has since been quietly removed.

The IEC also announced that the name of Zuma senior, the MK party's presidential candidate, should also be removed from the list of candidates. This comes after it has received objections. According to Section 47 of the Constitution, a person may not be elected as a member of Parliament within five years after serving a prison sentence. Zuma was sentenced to prison in 2021 for contempt of court

