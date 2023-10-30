Duane Vermeulen linked with return to Stormers to round off illustrious career

Having just rounded off his illustrious international career with an unprecedented second World Cup winner's medal in succession, Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen is in talks to finish his playing days at the Stormers.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but News24 understands that the 37-year-old - who said before leaving for the World Cup that it would be his last time playing for South Africa - is in line for a player contract, even though the United Rugby Championship (URC) franchise is likely to use him as a"coaching resource".

South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

