on its DStv Access package to allow South Africans to stream the 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC) final on Saturday, 28 October 2023, for R19.95.

DStv Access is the broadcaster’s second-most-affordable package and is normally priced at R99 for the streaming-only product. At R19.95, the package is discounted by almost 80%. The amount itself is a play on the year 1995, in which the Springboks defeated the All Blacks to win South Africa’s first-ever RWC.

DStv Access does not offer the sought-after Supersport Grandstand channel, where DStv usually broadcasts the most high-profile sporting showpieces. However, the Springboks vs All Blacks final is scheduled to be broadcast on DStv channel 209 — SuperSport Variety 4 — which is available on Access.explain that the special price will be available from 00:01 on Friday, 27 October 2023, until 23:00 on Saturday, 28 October 2023. headtopics.com

During this period, the special price will automatically apply to those who sign up for a DStv Stream Access package. The offer also includes a Mobile Extra stream, which means another user on a mobile device in the same household can stream content at the same time as the primary user.The R19.95 price will only be valid for the first month of the subscription, after which the regular R99 price will take effect.

There is no long-term commitment attached to the offer, and customers can cancel after the RWC final.Aside from SuperSport, South Africans can also watch the RWC final live on SABC 2 on DStv and terrestrial broadcasting, but not through Openview. headtopics.com

The final will also be live-streamed on the SABC+ streaming service — available via a browser, mobile app, Hisense TVs, and the SABC Sport website.which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.

