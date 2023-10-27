DStv Gives Everyone Access For R19.95 In A Nod To The Iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup

We’re celebrating the Springboks versus All Blacks final with a special on our DStv Stream Access package

When the Springboks take on the All Blacks this weekend at Stade de France for the feverishly anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup Final, it will bring to mind one of sport’s most memorable games: the South Africa vs New Zealand final at Ellis Park Stadium in 1995.

While none of us know who will be lifting the Webb Ellis Cup come Saturday, that isn’t stopping DStv from celebrating. For two days only, sports and entertainment lovers can join the DStv Stream family – for just R19.95. headtopics.com

If you sign up for a DStv Stream Access subscription either on 27 October or 28 October 2023, you can enjoy your first month for an unbeatable R19.95 – less than the price of a cup of coffee – so everyone can cheer on our Boks when they face a friendly old foe.

This unmissable deal – which includes an extra mobile stream for your first month – kicks off at 00:01 on 27 October and ends at 23:00 on 28 October. It’s available to all current non-subscribers on DStv Stream. headtopics.com

“All eyes will be on Paris this weekend for what’s set to be a cracking finale to an exhilarating tournament. As DStv, we want to bring along as many people as possible for the ride – we don’t want anyone to miss out on one of the most momentous sporting occasions in our country’s history,” says Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

DStv Access Stream is available for R99 a month (including an Extra Stream). You can easily sign up online, just in time to watch Captain Siya Kolisi and his squad blaze their way into the history books. headtopics.com

