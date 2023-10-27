Drugs worth R800m destroyed in Joburg police operation

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola presided over the destruction of drugs, which included cocaine, heroin, mandrax and marijuana.
“In the 2022/2023 financial year, 20.8 of tons of drugs with a street value of R2b was also destroyed,” Mathe said. “This drug bust happened in August 2022 when Ebrahim Kara, Elias Radebe and Meshack Ngobese were arrested in Cape Town after a truck transporting more than 600 blocks of cocaine was stopped by police and the drugs were discovered hidden in false wooden boards.
She added that 1.3t illegal pharmaceuticals in the form of tablets and capsules, including non-registered Viagra, were confiscated in operations throughout the country. "These drug exhibit materials that were destroyed today were done so after a thorough process which followed the conclusion of a court order, confirming the finalisation of cases. It is also worth noting that all drugs exhibit materials that were destructed were audited to ensure compliance to the set standard," Mathe explained.
He said it is also encouraging that through Operation Shanela, 15 400 suspects were arrested by police officers for being in possession of drugs to date, with another 7 000 arrested for dealing in drugs.