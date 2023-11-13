Drought Causes Logjam at Panama Canal, Disrupting Trade

Drought has made the Panama Canal a chokepoint for the flow of the world’s most important commodities. Oil’s rally has fizzled, with some citing better-than-expected oil supplies. The corn harvest in the US, the world’s top grower, is set to break a record. Coal output by the world’s top greenhouse gas polluters takes an interesting turn. And palladium has tumbled to the lowest price in more than five years.

Here are five notable charts to consider in commodity markets as the week gets underway. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Panama Canal A logjam at the Panama Canal is leaving shipowners that haul everything from fuels to grains with no good options — spend weeks waiting at sea, sail around South America or the tip of Africa or pay an exorbitant amount to jump the queue. The congestion is being caused by a drought in Panama that has lowered water levels on the canal, disrupting trade between North America and Asi

South Africa Headlines Read more: MONEYWEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.