Cattle ranchers like Jose Esquivel of Quemado, Texas, have been culling their herds in response to drought and high production costs, sending US beef prices soaring. Photo: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/FileA prolonged drought is shrinking livestock herds and driving beef prices to record highs in the US, even as consumption is growing stronger.

Herds have dwindled by 10 percent over the last five years, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). "The primary driver has really been drought in many parts of cattle country. That's been a multi-year event," said Brown.

Pastures have decreased in size due to the lack of rainfall. Faced with less grazing land and skyrocketing hay prices, ranchers have dramatically reduced their herds. "You look at 2022, that was the highest beef cow slaughter that we've seen since the early 1980s," said Ross Baldwin, a hedge strategist at AgMarket.Net. headtopics.com

The contraction since then was amplified when hundreds of cattle succumbed to brutally hot and humid weather in August."We're more productive today. We don't need as many beef cows today as we needed 10 years ago to generate a given level of production," Scott Brown said.In 2022, Americans ate, on average, 59.1 pounds or 26.8 kilograms of beef, slightly up from 2021.

On top of it, holding on to female calves for breeding"means even less beef production and even higher price short-term, because those cattle aren't entering the beef production stream," said David Anderson, a livestock-market specialist at Texas A&M University."The Southeast part of the US has seen some dry weather, but not as dry as the rest of the country," said Brown. headtopics.com

"Could beef cows move there as a another way to generate a bigger national herd? Those kinds of shifts could try to happen."

