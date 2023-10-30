‘Dr Matthew Lani’ tried to escape arrest by jumping out of bathroom window

Dr Matthew Lani landed in hot water with the police after the Gauteng Department of Health opened a criminal case against him. Picture: LinkedIn

The controversial bogus medical doctor “Dr Matthew Lani” tried to evade being caught by jumping through a bathroom window at the Helen Joseph Hospital, in Johannesburg, on Sunday.“Lani was caught just before 8pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck,” the department said.It claimed he had previously entered the hospital to “curate misleading content under the pretense he was a qualified doctor”.

But his credentials were called into question earlier this month amid claims he was impersonating Dr Sanele Zingelwa, which he claimed was his "legal name" registered with the He defended himself in a series of posts, explaining he had graduated from Wits University at 21 and was registered with the health council.was then opened by the Gauteng health department against Lani at the Brixton Police Station. A second case was opened by Zingelwa.

