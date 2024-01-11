Dr. Magubane's Funeral Procession Honors Renowned South African Photographer

Dr. Magubane's funeral procession leaves Bryanston Methodist Church en route to his final resting place. A trailblazing photographer, Magubane will be remembered for capturing South Africa's story through his lens.Friends and family members honoured Magubane as not only a photojournalist, but also as a family man and an anti-apartheid activist who used his camera and storytelling to fight against the injustice of the apartheid system.

Friends from the media sector, such as John Kani, Abigail Kubeka, Joe Thloloe, Duma Ndlovu, and Simphiwe Mhlambi, were among the dignitaries.Magubane was born on 18 January 1932, in the Johannesburg neighbourhood of Vrededorp, now Pageview.Sharing memories and celebrating the life of the renowned photographer, speakers at his funeral paid tribute to his profound impact on countless individuals. Warm stories painted a vivid picture of his character, while his daughter, Fikile Magubane, offered a deeply personal perspectiv





