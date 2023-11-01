Downer, Maughan don't have to sit in dock for Zuma private prosecution matter

While this would ordinarily suspend the ruling, Downer and Maughan have secured a special order making it immediately enforceable - and effectively excusing them from having to appear in the dock - in the interim.

Zuma’s now appealing that special order too, though, and what this means for the private prosecution proceedings was under the spotlight when they came before the court on Wednesday.And their counsel, Andrew Breitenbach for Downer and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for Maughan, on Wednesday argued that they didn’t have to.

A person against whom an enforceability order is issued has an automatic right of appeal to the next highest court. But Zuma has already exhausted that right in this case, with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) having dismissed his appeal last month.

He’s now approached the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal there but Breitenbach and Ngcukaitobi argued that, as it stood, the enforceability order was now in effect and the private prosecution, invalid.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, arguing for Zuma, insisted that Downer and Maughan were defying the courts, asking the court to order them to sit in the dock. But Judge Nkosinathi Chili has found their constitutional rights are hanging in the balance and against this backdrop it’s better to err on the side of caution and not order them to sit in the dock for now.

