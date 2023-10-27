Donald Trump Likens Himself to Nelson Mandela in New Hampshire Speech, SA Stunned: “Man Is Unstable”

Trump faces a series of criminal and civil cases, including four felony charges, connected to his efforts to influence the 2020 US electionportrayed himself as the target“I don’t mind being Nelson Mandela because I’m doing it for a reason. We’ve got to save our country from these fascists, these lunatics that we’re dealing with. They’re horrible people and they’re destroying our country.

""Trump doesn't care what the words are he follows his vision no matter how crazy or idiotic it is.""If he was still a US President the Russia and Ukraine war would be finished. He isn't scared of anything."reported that there was drama at the Fourways Memorial Park cemetery after Zoleka Mandela's aunt Zenani Mandela reportedly stopped the late author's burial.

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

‘I don’t mind being Nelson Mandela,’ says Donald Trump defending his legal battlesDonald Trump compares himself to Nelson Mandela during a New Hampshire rally, alleging political persecution. Read more ⮕

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk under investigation for fraudNelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk under investigation for fraud Read more ⮕

Indaba agrees collaboration is way forward for tourism and heritage in Nelson Mandela BayAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕

From Nelson Mandela to Siya Kolisi: Springboks’ Rugby World Cup history with All BlacksNew Zealand and South Africa meet in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final with the All Blacks holding a three-two head-to-head advantage. Read more ⮕

10 years behind bars for man who stole Mandela's Sugar Ray Leonard boxing belt10 years behind bars for man who stole Mandela's Sugar Ray Leonard boxing belt Read more ⮕

Springboks fans Treat yourself to some Madiba MagicNelson Mandela was there when the Springboks beat the All Blacks at Rugby World Cup 1995. One of our most iconic moments. Read more ⮕