Donald ‘Madiba’ Trump: Former US president compares himself to Mandela

On October 23, visiting the state of New Hampshire to register for the presidential primaries, with a view to a possible return to the White House, the former president defeated by Joe Biden affirmed:

The comparison with the anti-apartheid hero may seem incongruous coming from a politician with ambiguous relationships with America’s white supremacists.Prisoner to president It is not Mandela’s fight against racial segregation that Trump wants to politically reclaim, but the 27 years Madiba spent in prison for opposing the racist South African regime.

On Monday, the American billionaire was trying to present himself and his businesses as the target of politicised judicial harassment by federal and state prosecutors.

With the presidential race already underway – the election will take place on 5 November 2024 – and Trump likely to be chosen again as the Republican candidate, the former president’s legal troubles loom like the Sword of Damocles.first criminal trial opens on 4 March 2024 in Washingtonto cover up an affair; for removing classified White House documents at the end of his term; and for his role in the 6 January 2021 Capitol attack.

