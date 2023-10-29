Dominant Liverpool cruise past Forest

Mohamed Salah continued his fine form as Liverpool recorded a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday evening.

Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were recalled by Liverrpool with Luis Diaz absent owing a family emergency. The Reds were pretty quiet early on but went ahead on the half-hour mark when Diogo Jota reacted quickly to a loose ball as Matt Turner spilled Darwin Nunez’s teasing shot and found the net.

Nunez got one in eight minutes apart after he combined with Szoboszlai and entered the area to guide the reverse delivery past a flat-footed Turner. The Uruguayan forward went in search of a brace through an acrobatic overhead kick from close metres, but his effort rolled agonisingly beyond goal. headtopics.com

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah looked to join in on the act following the break with a smartly taken attempt, but he didn’t trouble Turner a great deal. There were two substitutions for the host later on, as Harvey Elliott replaced Ryan Gravenberch before Jota vacated to have Coady Gakpo enter the field of play.

Forest conceded a third in the last 12 minutes after Turner completely misjudged a lofted ball from Szoboszlai and presented Salah the easiest of finishes. Steve Cooper’s boys got an opening to grab a consolation in the final exchanges with a first-time volley by Anthony Elanga, but he clattered the woodwork. headtopics.com

Forest conceded a third in the last 12 minutes after Turner completely misjudged a lofted ball from Szoboszlai and presented Salah the easiest of finishes. Steve Cooper's boys got an opening to grab a consolation in the final exchanges with a first-time volley by Anthony Elanga, but he clattered the woodwork. headtopics.com

The Reds looked for a fourth in the final minute as Gakpo got a yard in the area to tuck in a cross, but upon a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review the goal was disallowed for offside, as it concluded 3-0.

